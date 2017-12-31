Over 70 CA Shops Licensed To Sell Retail Pot

(AP) – More than six dozen marijuana retailers have been licensed to start selling recreational pot in California on New Year’s Day. The start of legal retail cannabis sales on Monday comes more than two decades after California paved the way for legal weed by passing the first medical marijuana law in the U.S.

Alex Traverso, a spokesman for the state’s Bureau of Cannabis Control, says the agency has been working through the weekend to process as many licenses as possible. He says licenses will also be issued on New Year’s Day.

The agency so far has issued more than 300 licenses statewide for marijuana distributors, retailers and cultivators. In Sacramento, the state’s capital, at least four shops have received licenses to being selling recreational, adult-use marijuana starting Monday morning.