At least 19 people are recovering after an early morning crash between a tractor-trailer and a tour bus in Virginia. The crash happened on Interstate 64 near Charlottesville around 4:30 Sunday morning.

Conditions on the road were foggy and slick when the truck lost control and hit the charter bus. A few people were hospitalized with serious injuries and over a dozen had minor injuries. The accident shut down parts of I-64 for a while this morning.