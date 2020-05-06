Owner, Armed Men Held After Bar Reopens Despite Texas’ order

(AP) – A bar owner and armed protesters were arrested in western Texas after the bar reopened despite the governor’s orders to remain closed as the state continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told the Odessa American that authorities on Monday apprehended Gabrielle Ellison, the 47-year-old owner of Big Daddy Zane’s Bar, in West Odessa for violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s order prohibiting bars from opening until mid-May. Six men who had loaded “AR-15 type weapons” were also arrested for possessing weapons on a licensed property and one observer was detained for interfering with a peace officer’s duties.