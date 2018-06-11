Home TEXAS Owner Of Company That Cleaned Alamodome Sentenced In Scam
Owner Of Company That Cleaned Alamodome Sentenced In Scam
(AP) – The operator of a janitorial service that cleaned the Alamodome in San Antonio must serve more than two years in federal prison for what prosecutors call an overbilling scam.

Geoffrey Comstock was sentenced Monday in San Antonio to 25 months behind bars and ordered to repay the city more than $358,000. The 54-year-old Comstock in December was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Comstock owns the Frio Nevado (FREE’-oh nuh-VAY’-doh) Corp. and had an Alamodome janitorial contract from 2002 to 2016. Fraudulent and inflated invoices were paid by San Antonio, which owns the sports and entertainment venue.

