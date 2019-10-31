WORLD

Pakistan Raises Death Toll From Train Fire To 71

Rescue workers look for survivors following a train damaged by a fire in Liaquatpur, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. A massive fire engulfed three carriages of the train traveling in the country's eastern Punjab province (AP Photo/Siddique Baluch)

(AP) – A Pakistani official says the death toll from a horrific train fire that broke out after a cooking gas stove used by passengers for cooking breakfast exploded has risen further to 71.

Kaleem Ullah, an official with the district emergency services, says another 43 people are injured, with 11 still in critical condition following the blaze on the train traveling in eastern Punjab province on Thursday morning.

Survivors said it took the train nearly 20 minutes to come to a halt after the fire broke out and passengers began screaming for help. Some pulled at emergency cords that weave through the train to notify the conductor.  Thursday’s tragedy underscores how Pakistan’s dilapidated train system is badly in need of repairs and maintenance.

