Pakistan Says It Shot Down 2 Indian Warplanes

People celebrate the shooting down of Indian planes by Pakistani forces, with fireworks, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Pakistan's military said Wednesday it shot down two Indian warplanes in the disputed region of Kashmir and captured a pilot, raising tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (AP Photo/Muhammad Rizwan)

People celebrate the shooting down of Indian planes by Pakistani forces, with fireworks, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Pakistan's military said Wednesday it shot down two Indian warplanes in the disputed region of Kashmir and captured a pilot, raising tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (AP Photo/Muhammad Rizwan)

(AP) – Pakistan’s military says it shot down two Indian warplanes in the disputed region of Kashmir and captured a pilot, answering an airstrike a day earlier by Indian aircraft inside Pakistan and raising tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals to a level unseen in the last two decades.

The downing of the Indian aircraft came on a chaotic day that also saw mortar shells fired by Indian troops from across the frontier dividing the two sectors of Kashmir kill six civilians and wound several others.