Pakistan, Turkish Leaders Discuss India Standoff

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb.27, 2019 file photo, Indian army soldiers arrive at the wreckage of an Indian helicopter after it crashed killing several in the Budgam area, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. This week's standoff between India and Pakistan is their latest in a long dispute over the divided Himalayan region of Kashmir, dating back to their independence in 1947. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan, File)

(AP) – Turkish officials say Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid his country’s standoff with India.

A statement from Erdogan’s office said the two discussed the tensions between Pakistan and India and other developments in the region during Thursday’s telephone conversation. The statement did not provide further details and officials would not say whether Khan had requested Turkey’s assistance to defuse tensions.

Islamabad has reached out asking the international community for help to deescalate tensions with India over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.