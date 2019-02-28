Pakistan, Turkish Leaders Discuss India Standoff

(AP) – Turkish officials say Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid his country’s standoff with India.
A statement from Erdogan’s office said the two discussed the tensions between Pakistan and India and other developments in the region during Thursday’s telephone conversation. The statement did not provide further details and officials would not say whether Khan had requested Turkey’s assistance to defuse tensions.
Islamabad has reached out asking the international community for help to deescalate tensions with India over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.
