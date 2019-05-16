Pakistan Urges US, Iran To Exercise Restraint

(AP) – Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has urged the United States and Iran to exercise restraint and resolve their all issues through talks to avoid conflict.

Mohammad Faisal, ministry spokesman, told a news conference Thursday that recent developments in the Persian Gulf region were disturbing and that Washington’s move to “deploy aircraft carrier and bombers has added to the tensions and the existing precarious security situation in Middle East.” He said Islamabad expects all sides to show restraint “as a miscalculated move can transmute into a large-scale conflict.”

Pakistan has been a key ally of the United States in its war on terror since 2001 and it also enjoys good relations with neighboring Iran. Pakistan also has close ties with Saudi Arabia and it maintains a balancing act between Riyadh and Tehran.