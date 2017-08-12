Home WORLD Pakistani Muslims Rally Against Jerusalem Move
Pakistani Muslims Rally Against Jerusalem Move
Pakistani Muslims Rally Against Jerusalem Move

(AP) – Hundreds of Muslims across Pakistan have rallied against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Friday’s rallied were organized by radical Islamic groups in Islamabad and elsewhere in the country, where protesters torched effigies of Trump to express solidarity with the Palestinians.
The protesters marched on the streets and roads, chanting “Down with America” and “Down with Israel.”
Rallies took place in the port city of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest, and also in Multan and Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province.
Islamist leaders addressed the crowds and urged Muslim countries to cut diplomatic ties with Washington to pressure Trump to reconsider his decision.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry issued a statement expressing concern over what is said was Trump’s altering of “legal and historical status” of Jerusalem.

