Pakistan's Death Toll From Market Bombing Now 35
Pakistan's Death Toll From Market Bombing Now 35

PAKISTAN BOMBING AT MARKET LATE NOVEMBER 2018
Pakistan’s Death Toll From Market Bombing Now 35

(AP) – Pakistani police say the death toll from a bombing at an open-air market in the country’s northwest has risen further and is now at 35.  The attack came just a couple of hours after armed separatists stormed the Chinese Consulate in the southern port city of Karachi on Friday.

Local police official Tahir Ali says that along with the 35 killed, dozens of people were also wounded in the attack in the town of Klaya in Orakzai region in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan.  He says most of the casualties were minority Shiite Muslims.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing, saying it was an “act of terrorism.”  Khan vowed to take measures to trace those linked to the attacks in Orakzai and in Karachi.

