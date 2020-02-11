Palestinian Chief Rejects US Plan, Seeks Global Conference

(AP) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has vehemently rejected the Trump administration’s Mideast plan in a speech to the U.N. Security Council. He called it an attempt to keep the Palestinians from having an independent state and called for an international conference to pursue the two-state solution demanded in numerous U.N. resolutions.

Abbas on Tuesday called the U.S. proposal “an Israeli-American pre-emptive plan in order to put an end to the question of Palestine.” Abbas told the Security Council Tuesday that the plan violates numerous U.N. resolutions, annuls Palestinian rights “to self-determination, freedom and independence in our own state,” and should not be considered a basis for negotiations.