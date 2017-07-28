Palestinian Killed At Gaza’s Border With Israel

(AP) – Gaza’s Health Ministry says a Palestinian teen was killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers stationed near the strip’s border fence with Israel. The ministry says the 16-year-old was killed protesting tensions at a major Jerusalem shrine. There were several such protests on Friday in the coastal territory ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas.

Israel’s military said dozens of Palestinians rolled burning tires, hurled rocks at soldiers and tried to damage the security barrier. The military said shots were fired at main instigators after they ignored warning shots and calls to halt. Prayers at the Jerusalem holy site passed peacefully.

Tensions have been high since Arab gunmen killed two police officers in the holy compound in Jerusalem 2 weeks ago prompting Israel to install metal detectors and cameras at entrance gates. Muslims were outraged by the move and the issue sparked some of the worst clashes in years. Israel removed the security devices on Thursday.