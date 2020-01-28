Palestinians Angrily Reject Trump Peace Plan

Britain's Prince Charles meets with President Mahmoud Abbas at his residence in Jerusalem the occupied Palestinian Territories Friday Jan. 24, 2020. Prince Charles is visiting Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories. (Hazem Bader/pool via AP)

(AP) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says “a thousand no’s” to the Mideast peace plan announced by President Donald Trump, which strongly favors Israel.

Abbas says: “After the nonsense that we heard today we say a thousand no’s to the Deal of The Century.” He said the Palestinians remain committed to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state with its capital in east Jerusalem.

The plan would create a Palestinian state in parts of the West Bank, but would allow Israel to annex nearly all of its settlements in the occupied territory. The plan would allow the Palestinians to establish a capital on the outskirts of east Jerusalem but would leave most of the city under Israeli control.