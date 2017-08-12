Palestinians at UN denounce Trump action

(AP) – The Palestinians are telling the United Nations that the decision by the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel “undermines and essentially disqualifies its leadership role to seek peace in the region.” Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Friday that “one party cannot continue to monopolize the peace process,” especially one that is biased in favor of “the occupying power,” Israel.

Mansour urged the Security Council to denounce what he called the “irresponsible” U.S. decision and reaffirm its position on the status of Jerusalem – that the holy city’s status is unresolved and must be decided during Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations on a two-state solution. He said the council must “affirm its rejection of all violations of that status.”

Mansour said the Security Council must also act to avert “further exacerbation of religious sensitivities.” He said they threaten to turn the conflict “into a never-ending religious war that will only be exploited by extremists, fueling more radicalism, violence and strife in the region and elsewhere.”