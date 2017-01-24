Home TRENDING Palestinians Condemn Israeli Settlement Plans
Palestinians Condemn Israeli Settlement Plans
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Palestinians Condemn Israeli Settlement Plans

0
0
6d483af2ea4e419699d97a7e35e4c448
now viewing

Palestinians Condemn Israeli Settlement Plans

AP262185139284
now playing

Texas Governor Warns Austin Sheriff Over 'Sanctuary Cities'

AP347761217084
now playing

Trump To Take Executive Action On Oil Pipelines

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

3 Dead After Shooting Outside Atlanta Drive-Thru Restaurant

WireAP_1aee34773c8e4e7f8358839ff9764753_12x5_1600
now playing

Italy Avalanche Death Toll 14

1485234505956
now playing

Push To Save Pacific Rim Trade Deal

Trump_CIA_Director_77275-670×485
now playing

Pence Swears In Pompeo As CIA Director

95cf7621f5cd4e8d90a48ee84d3de490-1020×680
now playing

Trump Budget Pick Mulvaney Faces Senate Hearing

01202017_Trump-inauguration_tzr-780×500
now playing

Trump's Pick For Health Secretary Faces New Senate Hearing

581bd838ac3b2.image
now playing

British Court Rules In Brexit Lawsuit

immigration-253×183
now playing

Administration Won't Immediately End Immigrant Protections

(AP) — The Palestinians are condemning Israel’s latest plans to build new settlement homes.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the Israeli plans announced Tuesday deal a new blow to attempts to bring peace to the region and will promote extremism and terrorism.

Israel said today it has approved 2,500 West Bank settlement homes.

In a statement from his office Tuesday, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on the approval “in response to housing needs.” He says the majority of the housing units will be built in settlement blocs, areas where most settlers live and which Israel wants to keep under its control under any future peace deal with the Palestinians.

The election of U.S. President Donald Trump has emboldened pro-settlement lawmakers, including Lieberman and Netanyahu. Trump has indicated that he will be more sympathetic to Israeli settlement construction.

Much of the international community views settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.

Related posts:

  1. Netanyahu Says He Had ‘Warm Conversation’ With Trump
  2. Push To Save Pacific Rim Trade Deal
  3. Trump To Discuss Immigration, Trade With Mexico
  4. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
Related Posts
AP262185139284

Texas Governor Warns Austin Sheriff Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’

Roxanne Garcia 0
AP347761217084

Trump To Take Executive Action On Oil Pipelines

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_1aee34773c8e4e7f8358839ff9764753_12x5_1600

Italy Avalanche Death Toll 14

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video