Palm Valley Woman Reported Missing

Cameron County authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing Palm Valley woman. Palm Valley police say 66-year-old Alice Johnson Myers hasn’t been since Thursday night last week. Myers’ townhouse neighbors say her car was gone Friday morning, and Myers’ daughter reported her missing Saturday when she was unable to contact her.

Myers is described as white, about 5-feet-2 and weighing about 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with temporary license plates. If you think you’ve seen her, you’re urged to call Palm Valley police at 873-1500.