Palmview Police Shoot, Wound Two Following High-Speed Chase

One man remains in critical condition after Palmview police opened fire on a car following a high-speed pursuit Thursday afternoon.  The chase began in south McAllen after officers responded to a report of several men with handguns in a white car near Idela Park.  But when police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off, leading police through Mission before smashing into two Palmview police vehicles at Goodwin Acres Road near West Veterans Boulevard.  Officers opened fire, they say, when one of the suspects pulled a gun.  The gunfire wounded both the driver and a passenger, and one of the suspects was airlifted to the hospital.  No word on the condition of the second suspect.

