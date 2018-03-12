Home LOCAL Palmview To Prepare For Second Mayoral Election
Palmview To Prepare For Second Mayoral Election
Palmview To Prepare For Second Mayoral Election

Palmview To Prepare For Second Mayoral Election

There will have to be another mayoral election in Palmview. That’s the opinion of the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. The opinion issued Monday follows a finding last week that Ricardo Villareal was not rightly elected as mayor on November 6th because his name wasn’t properly placed on the ballot.

Villareal was running unopposed, and his name appeared in a section with other uncontested candidates already declared elected. But state elections officials say because there were contested city council races on the ballot, Palmview voters should have also been able to vote for mayor. And because Villareal didn’t get a vote, he wasn’t officially elected. The second election must be held within 120 days.

