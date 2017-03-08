Panama Unit Convict Gets Early Release From Prison

One of the corrupt law enforcement officers who were part of the infamous Panama Unit will be getting out of prison early.

Fernando Guerra Jr., who was ordered to serve an 8-year federal prison term, will be getting out after three years and three months. After a brief court hearing today, McAllen federal judge Randy Crane reduced Guerra’s sentence to time served. It’s not clear what prompted the shorter sentence.

CBS 4 News, which had first word of the development Thursday, reports that court documents containing statements by prosecutors and defense attorneys remain sealed.

The now-28-year-old Guerra had been charged with drug trafficking for his role in the corrupt activities of the Panama Unit in 2013, and eventually pleaded guilty.