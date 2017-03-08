Home LOCAL Panama Unit Convict Gets Early Release From Prison
Panama Unit Convict Gets Early Release From Prison
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Panama Unit Convict Gets Early Release From Prison

0
0
PRISON GENERIC
now viewing

Panama Unit Convict Gets Early Release From Prison

Texting Suicide
now playing

Michelle Carter Sentenced To Two And A Half Years In Prison In Texting Suicide Case

AFGHANISTAN-UNREST
now playing

Several U.S. Soldiers Reportedly Hurt In Afghan Attack

TRUMP
now playing

Trump Announces New Ways To Help Veterans Get Medical Care

auto-pedestrian
now playing

Grand Jury: Driver Was Texting When She Killed 2 Teen Girls

courtgavel
now playing

Special Education Teacher Faces New Sexual Assault Charges

TOM WOPAT DUKES OF HAZZARD-1
now playing

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Faces Indecent Assault, Drug Charges

PRINCESS DIANA
now playing

Ex-Bodyguard Defends Candid Princess Diana Documentary

PREHISTORIC SEA WORM
now playing

Scientists ID Tiny Prehistoric Sea Worm With 50 Head Spines

Seeking a dream, Indonesian family finds nightmare in Raqqa
now playing

Seeking A Dream, Indonesian Family Finds Nightmare In Raqqa

Lindsey Graham
now playing

Senate Panel Approves Bill To Cut Off US Aid To Palestinians

One of the corrupt law enforcement officers who were part of the infamous Panama Unit will be getting out of prison early.

Fernando Guerra Jr. Seen here in 2013

Fernando Guerra Jr., who was ordered to serve an 8-year federal prison term, will be getting out after three years and three months. After a brief court hearing today, McAllen federal judge Randy Crane reduced Guerra’s sentence to time served. It’s not clear what prompted the shorter sentence.

CBS 4 News, which had first word of the development Thursday, reports that court documents containing statements by prosecutors and defense attorneys remain sealed.

The now-28-year-old Guerra had been charged with drug trafficking for his role in the corrupt activities of the Panama Unit in 2013, and eventually pleaded guilty.

Related posts:

  1. Michelle Carter Sentenced To Two And A Half Years In Prison In Texting Suicide Case
Related Posts
Texting Suicide

Michelle Carter Sentenced To Two And A Half Years In Prison In Texting Suicide Case

jsalinas 0
TRUMP

Trump Announces New Ways To Help Veterans Get Medical Care

jsalinas 0
Lindsey Graham

Senate Panel Approves Bill To Cut Off US Aid To Palestinians

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video