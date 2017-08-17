Home LOCAL Panama Unit Convict Walks Out Of Prison
Panama Unit Convict Walks Out Of Prison
He’s out. One of the corrupt Panama Unit law enforcement officers has been freed from prison – early. Fernando Guerra Junior, who was sentenced to an 8-year federal prison term, has been released after a little more than three years.

McAllen federal judge Randy Crane two weeks ago had reduced Guerra’s sentenced to time served. The now-28-year-old Guerra had been arrested along with his father in early 2013. He was charged with drug trafficking for his role in the corrupt activities of the Panama Unit anti-drug task force, and eventually pleaded guilty. Guerra becomes the first of the dozen people convicted in connection with the scandal to get out of prison.

