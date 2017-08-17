Panama Unit Convict Walks Out Of Prison

He’s out. One of the corrupt Panama Unit law enforcement officers has been freed from prison – early. Fernando Guerra Junior, who was sentenced to an 8-year federal prison term, has been released after a little more than three years.

McAllen federal judge Randy Crane two weeks ago had reduced Guerra’s sentenced to time served. The now-28-year-old Guerra had been arrested along with his father in early 2013. He was charged with drug trafficking for his role in the corrupt activities of the Panama Unit anti-drug task force, and eventually pleaded guilty. Guerra becomes the first of the dozen people convicted in connection with the scandal to get out of prison.