Home NATIONAL Panel Calls Intel Assessment On Russia Meddling ‘sound’
Panel Calls Intel Assessment On Russia Meddling ‘sound’
NATIONAL
0

Panel Calls Intel Assessment On Russia Meddling ‘sound’

0
0
RUSSIAN PROBE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION
now viewing

Panel Calls Intel Assessment On Russia Meddling ‘sound’

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah
now playing

Trump Talks With Sen. Mike Lee Amid Court Search

Screen Shot 2018-07-03 at 11.37.00 AM
now playing

Texas #POTW Jul 3

TRIPLE A AA
now playing

AAA Tow To Go Program Available In Texas

LYFT
now playing

Lyft Offers Texas Drunk Drivers 4th Of July Ride Discount

Yeni Gonzalez,
now playing

Guatemalan Mom Sees Her 3 Kids At NYC Agency

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

NATO Allies Defend Military Spending Amid Trump Criticism

Digital Life-Password Tips
now playing

ATP, WTA Eye Outside Help For Tennis Players Harassed Online

IMMIGRANTS IMMIGRANT CHILDREN
now playing

Federal Court Blocks ICE Treatment Of Asylum Seekers

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Ex-Mayor Gets 8 Years Plus A Month In Prison

RON PAUL
now playing

Ron Paul Apologizes For 'offensive cartoon' On Social Media

(AP) – A Senate oversight committee says U.S. intelligence agencies’ assessment of Russian activities during the 2016 presidential election was based on “sound” analysis not swayed by politics.

The Senate intelligence committee said Tuesday that it perused thousands of pages of documents and conducted interviews with relevant parties that helped the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency compile their January 2017 review about Russian meddling.

The intelligence assessment said Russian activities in the run-up to the U.S. election “represented a significant escalation in a long history of Russian attempts to interfere in U.S. domestic politics.”

It said Russians engaged in cyber-espionage and distributed messages through Russian-controlled propaganda outlets to undermine public faith in the democratic process, “denigrate” Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and promote Donald Trump.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah

Trump Talks With Sen. Mike Lee Amid Court Search

jsalinas 0
Yeni Gonzalez,

Guatemalan Mom Sees Her 3 Kids At NYC Agency

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANTS IMMIGRANT CHILDREN

Federal Court Blocks ICE Treatment Of Asylum Seekers

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video