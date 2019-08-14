Panel Recommends Testing All Adults For Illicit Drug Use

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending that all adults be screened for illicit drug use.

The group says that approximately one in ten American adults use illicit drugs and that drug use is among the most common causes of preventable death, injury and disability in the country. This includes non-medical use of prescription drugs. They want all primary care physicians to ask their adult patients questions about drug use.

The task force did not make a similar recommendation when it come to teenage patients but said they’re calling for more research on the benefits of screening.