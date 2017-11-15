Home NATIONAL Papa John’s Apologizes For Criticizing NFL Anthem Protests
Papa John’s Apologizes For Criticizing NFL Anthem Protests
NATIONAL
0

Papa John’s Apologizes For Criticizing NFL Anthem Protests

0
0
undefined
now viewing

Papa John’s Apologizes For Criticizing NFL Anthem Protests

EP-311159973
now playing

Obama Health Mandate Now Target Of GOP In Big Tax Bill

1510736900922
now playing

FlyDubai And Boeing Agree To $27 Billion Deal

1510731044466
now playing

Australian Gay Marriage Bill Would Let Churches Boycott

1510726261_10056581+1gene111517
now playing

US Scientists Try 1st Gene Editing In The Body

China_North_Korea_86665.jpg-884ee
now playing

Following Trump Visit, China Sending Envoy To North Korea

Phil Johnston
now playing

Northern California Gunman Kills 4, Wounds 10 In Rampage

61657044
now playing

Trump Returns And Faces Alabama Senate Scandal

43040d777b6045f08ea6a54743cdbb3c
now playing

Zimbabwe War Vets Group Wants Mugabe Recalled

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Deputy Marshal Shoots At Fugitive In Shopping Center Parking Lot

Assistant District Attorney Jody Warner
now playing

County Prosecutor Apologizes Over Uber Flap

Papa John’s is apologizing for comments made by CEO John Schnatter blaming sluggish pizza sales on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
Papa John’s is a major NFL sponsor and advertiser, and Schnatter said on an earnings call Nov. 1 that “NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders” and that the protests “should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago.”
The company tweeted a statement Tuesday night saying “the statements made on our earnings call were describing factors that impact our business and we sincerely apologize to anyone that thought they were divisive.” Papa John’s also says the company supports the “players’ movement to create a new platform for change” and that it is “open to ideas from all. Except neo-nazis.”
The company’s stock has fallen by nearly 13 percent since Schnatter’s comments.

Related posts:

  1. Bush Apologizes After Grope Report
  2. County Prosecutor Apologizes Over Uber Flap
Related Posts
EP-311159973

Obama Health Mandate Now Target Of GOP In Big Tax Bill

Zack Cantu 0
1510726261_10056581+1gene111517

US Scientists Try 1st Gene Editing In The Body

Zack Cantu 0
Phil Johnston

Northern California Gunman Kills 4, Wounds 10 In Rampage

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video