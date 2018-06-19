Home NATIONAL ‘Papa! Papa!’ Audio Of Children Stokes Rage Over Separation
'Papa! Papa!' Audio Of Children Stokes Rage Over Separation
‘Papa! Papa!’ Audio Of Children Stokes Rage Over Separation

‘Papa! Papa!’ Audio Of Children Stokes Rage Over Separation

Activists In L.A. Protest Separation Of Migrant Children From Families
Border Separations Ripple Through Midterm Campaigns

Remains Of WWII Soldier From Texas Being Returned To Family

Verizon To End Some Sale Of Phone-Location Data

OPEC Oil Ministers Gather To Discuss Production Level

US Could Back 1st Pot-Derived Medicine

In Tit-For-Tat, Trump Threatens More Tariffs Against China

South Korea Says US Drills Suspended To Aid Talks With North

China Says North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un To Visit Beijing

Trump, GOP To Huddle As Outrage Builds Over Border Policy

H. Clinton: Separating Families At Border A 'moral crisis'

(AP) – An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking voices of Spanish-speaking children crying out for their parents at a U.S. immigration facility has stoked the outrage over the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.
“Papa! Papa!” one child is heard saying in the audio file that was first reported by the nonprofit ProPublica and later provided to The Associated Press.
Human rights attorney Jennifer Harbury said she received the tape from a whistleblower and told ProPublica it was recorded in the last week. She did not provide details about where exactly it was recorded.

