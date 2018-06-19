‘Papa! Papa!’ Audio Of Children Stokes Rage Over Separation

(AP) – An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking voices of Spanish-speaking children crying out for their parents at a U.S. immigration facility has stoked the outrage over the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

“Papa! Papa!” one child is heard saying in the audio file that was first reported by the nonprofit ProPublica and later provided to The Associated Press.

Human rights attorney Jennifer Harbury said she received the tape from a whistleblower and told ProPublica it was recorded in the last week. She did not provide details about where exactly it was recorded.