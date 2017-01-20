Home TRENDING Paper Airplane Hits Teacher In Eye; SC Student Arrested
Paper Airplane Hits Teacher In Eye; SC Student Arrested
Paper Airplane Hits Teacher In Eye; SC Student Arrested

PAPER AIRPLANE
Paper Airplane Hits Teacher In Eye; SC Student Arrested

Feds Nab Valley Woman In Medicaid Fraud Scheme

Mother Sues To Stop Bible Classes In West Virginia Schools

Mexico Returns 91 Cubans Who Had Hoped To Reach US

Man Reunites With Wife, Son After Avalanche

US Government Had Little Notice That El Chapo Was Coming

Pope Congratulates Trump

UPDATE: Obamas Depart Washington After Trump Takes Oath

Trump Invokes Campaign Slogan In inaugural Address

Trump Takes Oath Of Office

Prison Chaplain Admits Taking Bribes To Smuggle Tobacco

(AP) – Police say a South Carolina high school student accused of throwing a paper airplane that struck a teacher in the eye could end up in jail for up to a month.

The South Strand News reports that Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 17-year-old student at Andrews High School. Teacher Edward McIver told deputies that he was upset after getting hit by the airplane because he recently had had eye surgery. He also told police he and the student had had previous confrontations over the student’s behavior, and that “something needs to be done.”

The student was charged with third-degree assault and battery and was released from jail on bond. The Associated Press does not generally name juveniles charged with crimes.

