The City of Brownsville May elections may be heating up. Former City Commissioner William Garza has filed an application for District 3. Garza served on the Brownsville City Commission from 1987 to 1991 and says he wants to bring more tourism to Brownsville. Also, Ben Neece, CEO for Spanish Main Traders has filed for the District 4 seat. Neece was a municipal judge for over 30 years. Currently, John Villarreal is in the District 4 position and will be seeking re-election.