Paramedic Struck By Drunk Driver While Helping At Car Crash
Paramedic Struck By Drunk Driver While Helping At Car Crash
TEXAS
Paramedic Struck By Drunk Driver While Helping At Car Crash

(AP) – Police say a paramedic was struck by a drunk driver and seriously injured while responding to a car crash in Waco, Texas.  A spokesman for the Waco Police says the paramedic, who is not being named, was struck about 3:30 a.m. Saturday while helping at the scene of a car crash. The paramedic was struck between an ambulance and a car when a northbound intoxicated driver failed to stay in his lane.

The paramedic was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with life threatening injuries, the spokesman says. The paramedic was listed in critical condition as of early Saturday.  Alec Nova, 36, was arrested on charges of intoxicated assault of a public servant and driving with an invalid license. It was unclear if Nova has an attorney.

