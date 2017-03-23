Parents Accused Of Leaving Infant In Parking Lot

(AP) – A mother and father are facing charges after leaving their infant son in a Houston parking lot. KTRK-TV (http://abc13.co/2mwMaJB ) reports 33-year-old Sarah Shibley and 39-year-old Gary Collins are charged with endangering a child. Shibley returned to the scene shortly after a man found the 8-week-old boy. She told authorities she placed her son on the ground in his car seat and thought Collins put him in the vehicle. The parents were arrested Tuesday.

Authorities estimate the infant was alone in the parking lot for 45 minutes before he was found. The boy is in the custody of Child Protective Services as social workers look for relatives to care for him. It wasn’t immediately clear if Shibley and Collins have attorneys.