Parents Arrested, Kids Chained In Calif. House Of Horrors
Parents Arrested, Kids Chained In Calif. House Of Horrors

Parents Arrested, Kids Chained In Calif. House Of Horrors

(AP) – A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family’s home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.
Police went to the family home in Perris, about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles on Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings.
The siblings range in age from 2 to 29.
Fifty-seven-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin each were held on $9 million bail. They could face charges including torture and child endangerment.
It wasn’t immediately known if they had attorneys.

