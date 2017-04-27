Home TEXAS Parents Await Answers After Son Shoots Self In Police Car
Zachary Anam

(AP) – The parents of a teenager who fatally shot himself while handcuffed in the back of an Austin patrol car say they’re still seeking answers from investigators as to why their son wasn’t properly searched.

Sayeed and Cara Anam tell the Austin American-Statesman they’ve had little contact with police since their son died Jan. 9.  Nineteen-year-old Zachary Anam was arrested that month at an Austin mall on charges that included shoplifting.

He was being transported by an Austin officer when authorities say he began talking about suicide. He retrieved a handgun from his waistband and shot himself minutes later.  Authorities have yet to confirm whether mall security or the Austin officer searched the teen.  The Statesman has found that police and deputies have missed a reported 46 weapons in the past four years.

