Parents Concede Baby Charlie Dying In Hospice

(AP) – Charlie Gard’s parents are conceding that he will die in a hospice and not at home as they had previously wished. Connie Yates, the mother of the critically ill baby at the center of an international medical and legal battle, returned to London’s High Court to request a medical team that could keep her son alive for a week under hospice care rather than a few hours. Yates is asking to be allowed to choose the team that would care for Charlie.

The request made Wednesday indicated that the parents have backed away from their earlier expressed wish to take Charlie home for “a few days of tranquility” before his ventilator is disconnected and he is allowed to “slip away.” Great Ormond Street Hospital said it was not practical to provide life-support treatment for days at the couple’s home.