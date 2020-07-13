Parents Of Slain Atlanta Girl Plead For Help To Find Killer

An image from video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows a person of interest in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. She was fatally shot while riding in a car with her mother and another adult on July 4, 2020. Police are searching for at least two shooters believed to be responsible for her death.(Atlanta Police Department via AP)

An image from video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows a person of interest in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. She was fatally shot while riding in a car with her mother and another adult on July 4, 2020. Police are searching for at least two shooters believed to be responsible for her death.(Atlanta Police Department via AP)

(AP) – The parents of an 8-year-old Atlanta girl slain near the site of an earlier police killing pleaded for the public to help find whoever is responsible.

In an emotional Monday news conference, the family announced an “all-hands-on-deck” effort that will include canvassing several neighborhoods with flyers, and a new hotline for tips and a total of $50,000 in reward money.

Atlanta police released images late Sunday of a second person of interest in the killing of Secoriea Turner on the Fourth of July. It happened near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer.