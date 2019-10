Parents Of UK Teen Killed In Crash Criticize Trump Meeting

(AP) – The parents of a British teenager who was killed in a traffic accident involving an American diplomat’s wife say they were treated poorly during a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn traveled to Washington seeking to have the woman’s diplomatic immunity lifted. One of the couple’s lawyers, Mark Stephens, said Wednesday that Trump and national security adviser Robert O’Brien wanted the pair to meet with the woman in front of the White House press corps. He told The Associated Press that the couple had no idea the diplomat’s wife, Anne Sacoolas, would be in the building when they were there Tuesday. He said the couple wants to meet with Sacoolas but not in a surprise meeting staged for reporters.