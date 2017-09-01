Home NATIONAL Parents, Save Up: Cost Of Raising A Child Is More Than $233K
Parents, Save Up: Cost Of Raising A Child Is More Than $233K
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Parents, Save Up: Cost Of Raising A Child Is More Than $233K

0
0
baby-baby-hand-mother-and-child
now viewing

Parents, Save Up: Cost Of Raising A Child Is More Than $233K

excercising-generic
now playing

It's All Good: Any Exercise Cuts Risk Of Death, Study Finds

us-mexico-flags-us-mexico-relations
now playing

Mexico: Neither Submission Nor Confrontation With US

markeith-loyd
now playing

Deputy Killed While Pursuing Orlando Suspect

esteban-santiago-2
now playing

UPDATE: Airport Shooting Suspect Makes Court Appearance

soldier-killed-service-member-military-death
now playing

Fort Campbell Soldier From Texas Dies In Jordan

auto deadly fatal crash-4
now playing

85-Year-Old Man Helps Pull 2 Women From Burning Car

handcuffs-generic
now playing

Handcuffed Texas Suspect Shoots Himself While In Custody

texas-state-capital-budget
now playing

Oil Slump Socks Texas Budget, Making Spending Cuts Likely

jail-prison-generic
now playing

60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man's Murder In Harlingen

BOILD WATER ADVISORY
now playing

San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory

(AP) – Expecting a baby? Congratulations! Better put plenty of money in your savings account.  The Department of Agriculture says the estimated cost of raising a child from birth through age 17 is $233,610, or as much as almost $14,000 annually. That’s the average for a middle-income couple with two children. It’s a bit more expensive in urban parts of the country, and less so in rural areas.  The estimate is based on 2015 numbers, so a baby born this year is likely to cost even   more.

Since 1960, USDA has compiled the annual report to inform budget-preparing parents. State governments and courts also use the information to write child support and foster care guidelines. The main costs include housing, food, transportation, health care, education, clothing and other miscellaneous expenses.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Lawmakers Look To Help Troubled Child Welfare System
  2. Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus
  3. Oil Slump Socks Texas Budget, Making Spending Cuts Likely
  4. Kremlin Dismisses Hacking Report
Related Posts
excercising-generic

It’s All Good: Any Exercise Cuts Risk Of Death, Study Finds

jsalinas 0
markeith-loyd

Deputy Killed While Pursuing Orlando Suspect

jsalinas 0
esteban-santiago-2

UPDATE: Airport Shooting Suspect Makes Court Appearance

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video