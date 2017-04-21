Home WORLD Paris Gunman Carried Note Defending IS Group
Paris Gunman Carried Note Defending IS Group
WORLD
0

Paris Gunman Carried Note Defending IS Group

0
0
PARIS SHOOTING 04-21-17
now viewing

Paris Gunman Carried Note Defending IS Group

OREGON TOWN FOR SALE UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST TILLER OREGON
now playing

Buyer Wanted: Town For Sale

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria Still Has Chemical Weapons

VW VOLKSWAGEN
now playing

Volkswagen To Pay $2.8 Billion In US Diesel Emission Scandal

Last adventure ahead for NASA’s Cassini spacecraft at Saturn
now playing

Last Adventure Ahead For NASA's Cassini Spacecraft At Saturn

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

Justice Dept. Tells 9 Sanctuary Cities Grant Money At Risk

Kori Ali Muhammad
now playing

Fresno, California Gunman Enters Court Shouting

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Trump Raps Iran As Violating 'spirit' Of Nuclear Deal

TEXAS VOTERS TEXAS ELECTIONS
now playing

Court Finds More Racial Gerrymandering In Texas Voting Maps

FDA
now playing

FDA Affirms Refusal To Release Texas Execution Drug Shipment

TONY ROMO
now playing

Romo To Call Cowboys On Thanksgiving, Might Get Earlier Game

(AP) – The Paris prosecutor says the Champs-Elysees attacker had a note defending the Islamic State group with him when he opened fire on police officers.  Anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins said during a news conference Friday that the note apparently fell out of the pocket of Karim Cheurfi, a 39-year-old with a criminal record.  Molins says the note praised IS and listed the addresses of security sites.

The extremist group claimed Thursday’s attack in which one police officer was killed. Cheurfi was shot and killed by officers.  Molins said Cheurfi had a long police record, notably for trying to attack police in the past. The prosecutor said Cheurfi was arrested in February, but later released for lack of evidence of a threat.

Related posts:

  1. Police: Teen Fatally Shot In Game Of Russian Roulette
  2. San Benito Teen Stabbed, But Not Talking To Police
  3. Supreme Court Bans Jehovah’s Witnesses In Russia
  4. Fresno, California Gunman Enters Court Shouting
Related Posts
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis

US Defense Sec’y Mattis: Syria Still Has Chemical Weapons

jsalinas 0
1492749983709

In Wake Of Tense Trump call, Pence Aims To Soothe Australia

Zack Cantu 0
58f9e2d532715.image

Fillon Pledges To Maintain State Of Emergency

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video