Home WORLD Paris Mayor Fires Back At Trump For Insulting Her City
Paris Mayor Fires Back At Trump For Insulting Her City
WORLD
0

Paris Mayor Fires Back At Trump For Insulting Her City

0
0
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo
now viewing

Paris Mayor Fires Back At Trump For Insulting Her City

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexican Town's Residents Kill 3 Men Accused Of Car Theft

JC PENNEY
now playing

J.C. Penney To Close 13 To 14 Percent Of Stores

GABRIELLE GIFFORDS
now playing

Giffords Urges Lawmakers: 'Have some courage,' Meet Voters

shooting-investigation
now playing

Gunman In Houston-Area Restaurant Shooting Dies Of Injuries

TEXAS UHLAND, Texas 430 ANIMALS IN HOUSE
now playing

High Levels Of Ammonia In Home Where Some 430 Animals Found

Jose Escobar
now playing

Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status

VOTER-ID
now playing

Judge Denies Request To Delay Lawsuit Against Texas Voter ID

Brian Vigneault
now playing

Gamer Dies While Attempting 24-Hour Stream For Charity

FATAL SHOOTING
now playing

Baby Born Premature Dies After Mother Shot Dead In Chicago

TURKISH TROOPS BATTLE IN SYRIA
now playing

Turkey's Military Says 'achieved goals' In Syria

(AP) – Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has pushed back at U.S. President Donald Trump for insulting the City of Light in a speech.  Trump evoked his friend Jim, “a very, very substantial guy,” in an address Friday at the Conservative political Action Conference. Jim used to be a regular visitor to Paris, Trump said, but hasn’t made the trip in four or five years because “Paris is no longer Paris.”

Hidalgo tweeted a photo of herself alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie and said: “To Donald and his friend Jim, from the Eiffel Tower, we’re celebrating the attractiveness of Paris with Mickey and Minnie.”  In another tweet, with the hashtag (hash)Donald&Jim, Hidalgo said American tourist reservations are up 30 percent in 2017 so far compared to last year.

Related posts:

  1. Third Candidate Joins McAllen Mayor’s Race
  2. From Joke To President: Trump Returns To Conservative Confab
  3. Capital Murder Warrant Issued For Suspect In Rural Alamo Killings
  4. Trump Signs Another Order To Reduce Regulation
Related Posts
MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG

Mexican Town’s Residents Kill 3 Men Accused Of Car Theft

jsalinas 0
TURKISH TROOPS BATTLE IN SYRIA

Turkey’s Military Says ‘achieved goals’ In Syria

jsalinas 0
IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

UN Report Indicates Iran Is Honoring Its End Of Nuke Deal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video