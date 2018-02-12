Paris Police Chief Says 112 Cars Torched In Riot

(AP) – The chief of police in Paris has condemned protest-related rioting in the French capital as unprecedented and unacceptable violence.

Police prefect Michel Delpuech said Sunday that fires were started at six buildings and more than 130 makeshift barricades and 112 vehicles were torched. Delpuech said some participants in Saturday’s rioting used hammers, gardening tools, bolts and aerosol cans in clashes with police. He said some radical far-right or far-left activists were involved in the riot as well as a “great number” of protesters wearing yellow jackets. The jackets are an emblem of a grassroots citizens’ movement protesting fuel taxes.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said 378 people remained in police custody as of Sunday evening. Many of them will go to trial through a rapid procedure on Monday and Tuesday.