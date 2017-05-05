Home WORLD Paris Students Seek Unity Against National Front
Paris Students Seek Unity Against National Front
Paris Students Seek Unity Against National Front

(AP) – On the last day of France’s presidential campaign, centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron mingled with the crowd in the small streets of the southwestern town of Rodez.
Smiling, taking selfies and shaking hands, he stayed for a few minutes in a local cafe. He also visited the 16th century cathedral without press.
People wished him “courage” and luck ahead of Sunday’s runoff against far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
Some leftist voters told him they will choose him on Sunday but will remain vigilant about his pro-business project they fear will weaken workers’ protections.
Macron listened, always smiling – yet didn’t answer.

