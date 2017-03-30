Park Arrives At Seoul Court For Hearing On Arrest Request

(AP) – South Korea’s former president has arrived at a court for hearing on a prosecutors’ request for her arrest for corruption.

Live TV footage showed Park Geun-hye entering the Seoul Central District Court building on Thursday. She did not comment to reporters.

After she is questioned, the court is expected to decide by Friday morning whether to approve her arrest.

If the court approves the arrest warrant, Park will be immediately sent to a detention facility as prosecutors can detain her for up to 20 days before laying formal charges.

Prosecutors accuse Park of colluding with a confidante to extort money from businesses and commit other wrongdoings.

The Constitutional Court ruled to dismiss Park over the allegations earlier in March, three months after parliament impeached her.