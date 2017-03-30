Home WORLD Park Arrives At Seoul Court For Hearing On Arrest Request
Park Arrives At Seoul Court For Hearing On Arrest Request
WORLD
0

Park Arrives At Seoul Court For Hearing On Arrest Request

0
0
Park Geun-hye
now viewing

Park Arrives At Seoul Court For Hearing On Arrest Request

ap-trump-china-er-161205_12x5_1600
now playing

China's Xi To Meet Trump In Mar-a-Lago On April 6-7

WireAP_15ec61b5d99a44e6bc415ec843cfc4d1_12x5_1600
now playing

NTSB To Begin Probe Of Texas Bus-Truck Crash That Killed 13

920×920 (4)
now playing

Senate Hearing To Focus On Russian Disinformation Tactics

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Judge Refuses To Reduce Bond For Woman Charged In Deadly Spring Break Hit-And-Run

CHURCH BUS AND TRUCK CRASH UVALDE
now playing

Texas Trooper: Multiple Fatalities In Church Van-Truck Crash

sanctuary city
now playing

Mayors Call On Feds To Define 'sanctuary city' Label

RED LIGHT PHOTO ENFORECED
now playing

Texas Senate Votes To Ban Red Light Cameras Statewide

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

FDA Approves 1st Drug For Aggressive Multiple Sclerosis

DONALD TRUMPCARE
now playing

Poll: Public Dislikes Trump's, GOP's Plans On Health Care

pharr interchange
now playing

Another Step Closer To Expanding The Pharr Interchange

(AP) – South Korea’s former president has arrived at a court for hearing on a prosecutors’ request for her arrest for corruption.

Live TV footage showed Park Geun-hye entering the Seoul Central District Court building on Thursday. She did not comment to reporters.

After she is questioned, the court is expected to decide by Friday morning whether to approve her arrest.

If the court approves the arrest warrant, Park will be immediately sent to a detention facility as prosecutors can detain her for up to 20 days before laying formal charges.

Prosecutors accuse Park of colluding with a confidante to extort money from businesses and commit other wrongdoings.

The Constitutional Court ruled to dismiss Park over the allegations earlier in March, three months after parliament impeached her.

Related posts:

  1. Senate Hearing To Focus On Russian Disinformation Tactics
  2. Bee Attack At Cameron County Park Sends 6 To The Hospital
  3. Israel Police Arrest Suspect In Threats On US Jewish Targets
Related Posts
ap-trump-china-er-161205_12x5_1600

China’s Xi To Meet Trump In Mar-a-Lago On April 6-7

Zack Cantu 0
PYTHON

Indonesia Man Swallowed By Python, Villagers And Reports Say

jsalinas 0
BREXIT

French Minister Says Brexit Move ‘lifts Taboo’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video