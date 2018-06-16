Home NATIONAL Parkland Students Begin Nationwide Tour At Chicago Rally
(AP) – A group of Florida high school shooting survivors started their nationwide bus tour registering young voters to help accomplish their vision for stricter gun laws at a rally on Chicago’s South Side.

Kyrah Simon from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people died on Feb. 14, told the crowd largely made up of young people Friday evening that their voices matter.

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was gravely wounded in a 2011 shooting, told the crowd to vote on Election Day to effect the change they want. Entertainers Jennifer Hudson, Chance the Rapper and will.i.am also appeared.

The Parkland students are planning more than 25 stops during a two-month tour targeting communities rocked by gun violence or where lawmakers supported by the National Rifle Association are seeking office.

