Parole For Tejano Star Joe Lopez No Longer A Certainty
Parole For Tejano Star Joe Lopez No Longer A Certainty

Parole For Tejano Star Joe Lopez No Longer A Certainty

There will be a reconsideration of the decision last month to grant parole to former Tejano star Joe Lopez. The Texas Board of Pardons and Parole is rethinking its decision after hearing from the woman who claims she was raped by Lopez when she was 13.

The Board had met last month and voted to release Lopez 10 years into his 20-year prison sentence. But the Board had failed to notify the victim of its meeting, as is required.  So last week, a Board member met with the woman – now a 25-year-old single mom – to hear her side of the story, in which she maintained she was raped by Lopez at his Rancho Viejo condominium in 2004. Lopez is currently set to be freed in April.

