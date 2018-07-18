Parolee Violated His Probation But Wasn’t Sought

(AP) – Authorities say they didn’t search for a Texas parolee who violated the terms of his release by removing his ankle monitor until after he was linked to three shooting deaths.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 46-year-old Jose Gilberto Rodriguez was among about 600 parolees with a violent history living in the Houston area facing an active arrest warrant for violating terms of probation. Officials say Rodriguez removed his ankle monitor on July 5, more than a week before authorities believe he fatally shot three Houston-area people.

Harris County senior deputy Thomas Gilliland says deputies don’t necessarily search for parolees who have violated their terms of release and would only arrest those offenders they come across during the course of a patrol.