Home NATIONAL Partner Fired Fatal Shot Moments After Loud Sound
Partner Fired Fatal Shot Moments After Loud Sound
NATIONAL
0

Partner Fired Fatal Shot Moments After Loud Sound

0
0
596eef2eb7da9.image
now viewing

Partner Fired Fatal Shot Moments After Loud Sound

GeorgeLopez July2017 – WEB
now playing

George Lopez Ticket Giveaway

920×920 (9)
now playing

GOP Panel Presses Ahead On Budget Plan

WireAP_e64ba9b5c0f74ec693d4bab8d986d58e_12x5_992
now playing

Iraqi Officer Seeks Vengeance In Mosul, Where Killings Mount

1500419578_63047050_ver1.0_640_480
now playing

Trump Making Last-Ditch Effort After Health Bill Collapse

1024×1024 (4)
now playing

The Latest: Russian Lawmaker Attacks US Media Over Reporting

lightning
now playing

Lightning Strikes Shocks Three In Sebastian

FIRE INVESTIGATION
now playing

Authorities Release Name Of Man Found Dead After Brownsville House Fire

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Former Prison Guard Soon To Be A Prison Inmate

PROTEST OF JORDANIAN CONVICTION OF US TROOP DEATHS
now playing

Protests Over Conviction Of Jordanian In US Troop Deaths

TRANSGENDER STUDENTS IN SCHOOL
now playing

Advocacy Groups Urge States To Protect Transgender Students

(AP) – State investigators say a Minneapolis police officer told authorities he was startled by a loud sound near the squad car he was driving moments before his partner shot and killed an Australian woman who had called 911.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Officer Matthew Harrity gave his account of the weekend shooting to investigators on Tuesday. Harrity’s partner, Officer Mohamed Noor, fired the shot that killed 40-year-old Justine Damond. Noor has so far refused to be interviewed.
The BCA says Damond was shot as she approached the driver’s side window of the cruiser immediately after Harrity said he heard the noise.
Both officers are on paid administrative leave.
On Tuesday night, the city said it plans to release a transcript of Damond’s 911 call after it’s shared with family members.

Related posts:

  1. Questions Remain Surrounding Fatal Minnesota Police Shooting
  2. Questions remain surrounding fatal Minnesota police shooting, Australians stunned
  3. Protests Over Conviction Of Jordanian In US Troop Deaths
  4. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
Related Posts
920×920 (9)

GOP Panel Presses Ahead On Budget Plan

Zack Cantu 0
1500419578_63047050_ver1.0_640_480

Trump Making Last-Ditch Effort After Health Bill Collapse

Zack Cantu 0
TRANSGENDER STUDENTS IN SCHOOL

Advocacy Groups Urge States To Protect Transgender Students

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video