Home Uncategorized Party Animal Arizona Lawmaker Expelled After #MeToo Movement
Party Animal Arizona Lawmaker Expelled After #MeToo Movement
Uncategorized
0

Party Animal Arizona Lawmaker Expelled After #MeToo Movement

0
0
Don Shooter
now viewing

Party Animal Arizona Lawmaker Expelled After #MeToo Movement

1517562472940
now playing

90 Migrants Feared Drowned Off Libyan Coast

ebb16dd79b264ab4aa3c84d7ddc760e6
now playing

Cuba State Media: Fidel Castro's Son Has Killed Himself

drugtrafficking
now playing

McAllen Teacher Arrested On Drug Distribution Charges

ONM3UBMWEJBETO2APN3AOIFNYA
now playing

Police Believe Shanghai Crash Was Accidental

president-donald-trump
now playing

Trump Set To Defy FBI, Allow Release Of Classified Memo

TEXAS JUVENILE SYSTEM TEXAS YOUTH PRISON
now playing

Texas Youth Prison Workers Arrested Amid Abuse Investigation

State Representative Don Shooter
now playing

Lawmaker Expelled In Arizona

GAVEL LAW JUDGE JURY ATTORNY LAWYER
now playing

Prosecutor Resigns After Plea Deal In Rape Case

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

3 Sentenced For Smuggling People Across Border

myanmar mass graves
now playing

UN Wants Myanmar To Allow Probe Of Mass Graves

(AP) – An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.
Rep. Don Shooter spent the past seven years as a hard-to-miss fixture who wielded considerable power at the Arizona state Capitol. Thursday, he was out following a 56-3 vote led by fellow majority Republicans who lambasted him for his demeanor toward women.
His downfall began in October when fellow Republican Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said Shooter propositioned her for sex and repeatedly commented on her appearance. Other women spurred on by the movement that erupted after the Harvey Weinstein scandal came forward at a dizzying pace.
Shooter remained defiant, but apologized for his “jarring, insensitive and demeaning” comments.

Related posts:

  1. Lawmaker Expelled In Arizona
  2. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  3. Trump Infrastructure Plan Seeks To Shift Burden To States
  4. Trump Falsely Claims Most-Watched State Of Union
Related Posts
South Carolina National Guard aids Southeast Texas after Hurricane Harvey

Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey

Roxanne Garcia 0
636467109324576143-EPA-USA-CALIFORNIA-BORDER-WALL-94377067

Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years

Danny Castillon 0
Iran Protest

Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video