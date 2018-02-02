Party Animal Arizona Lawmaker Expelled After #MeToo Movement

(AP) – An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

Rep. Don Shooter spent the past seven years as a hard-to-miss fixture who wielded considerable power at the Arizona state Capitol. Thursday, he was out following a 56-3 vote led by fellow majority Republicans who lambasted him for his demeanor toward women.

His downfall began in October when fellow Republican Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said Shooter propositioned her for sex and repeatedly commented on her appearance. Other women spurred on by the movement that erupted after the Harvey Weinstein scandal came forward at a dizzying pace.

Shooter remained defiant, but apologized for his “jarring, insensitive and demeaning” comments.