Home NATIONAL Passenger Chaos After American Engine Explosion, Fire
Passenger Chaos After American Engine Explosion, Fire
NATIONAL
0

Passenger Chaos After American Engine Explosion, Fire

0
0
Plane Fire Chicago
now viewing

Passenger Chaos After American Engine Explosion, Fire

RUSSIAN ELECTION HACKING
now playing

Russia Say Trump Accepts Putin's Meddling Denial

trafficking
now playing

Chicago Teen Rescued From 2 Houston Sex Traffickers

GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW
now playing

Activists Want Gay Spousal Benefits Halted Amid Case

GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG
now playing

Judge Tosses Texas Professors' Lawsuit Over Guns On Campus

WELL FARGO BANK MAN DIES DURING STANDOFF
now playing

Man Dies After Bank Standoff With Police

Maria Isabel Garduno-Martinez KILLED HER 4 CHILDREN AND HUSBAND
now playing

Mom Charged In Kids' Deaths In Country Illegally

Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Cites Cooperation Between US, Russia

TRUMP PUTIN
now playing

Tillerson: Trump, Putin Had 'positive chemistry'

gavel_gettyimages-144096770
now playing

Man Shot By Police At Airport Sentenced To Probation

PATRICK OLIVER
now playing

Father Of Child Killed In Boating Accident Dies

(AP) – Passengers aboard an American Airlines 767 that suffered an engine failure and fire last year climbed over seats and pressured flight attendants to evacuate the plane as the second engine continued to run.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its findings Thursday into the engine fire on Miami-bound Flight 383 as it rolled down a runway at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Oct. 28. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the blaze.

The NTSB reports passengers said they heard a loud bang during takeoff. Flames were detected almost immediately. The report indicates passengers moved from the right side of the plane to the left, shouting at flight attendants to open emergency doors as the plane came to a halt and the cabin filled with smoke.

The evacuation effort was hindered by the undamaged engine still running.  No one was killed. One person was seriously hurt and 20 others suffered minor injuries.

Related posts:

  1. Cause Sought In Mobile Home Fire That Killed 2
Related Posts
WELL FARGO BANK MAN DIES DURING STANDOFF

Man Dies After Bank Standoff With Police

jsalinas 0
Maria Isabel Garduno-Martinez KILLED HER 4 CHILDREN AND HUSBAND

Mom Charged In Kids’ Deaths In Country Illegally

jsalinas 0
PRISON ESCAPE

Drone, Cellphones, $47,000 Key In Inmate Escape

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video