Passenger Says Man Dragged Off Plane Was Doctor

(AP) – A man says a fellow passenger who was dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight protested to airline employees that he was a doctor who needed to see patients in the morning. Passenger Tyler Bridges of Kentucky says that’s apparently why the man didn’t want to give up his seat on the Sunday evening flight from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

United asked for volunteers then chose passengers when none came forward. United said it called police when the man wouldn’t deplane. A video taken by Bridges’ wife shows three security officials grabbing the man from his seat and dragging him down the aisle. Bridges said the flight took off without the man after a three-hour delay. Bridges said when the flight did depart a United employee apologized to passengers.