Passenger Who Caused Plane To Divert To McAllen Pleads Guilty

A violent passenger who forced a United Airlines plane to make an unscheduled landing in McAllen earlier this year has admitted to his actions.

Miguel Angel Soto Junior has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of interference with a flight crew. The 29-year-old Soto had been charged with assault following a January 26th incident aboard a Mexico City to Houston flight.

Soto had begun kicking a female passenger, and he struck a flight attendant who tried to calm him down. Other passengers then jumped in, including a federal agent on the flight, and restrained Soto while the plane diverted to McAllen Miller International, where Soto was taken into custody.