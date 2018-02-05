Home NATIONAL Passengers On Southwest Flight Heard Popping
Passengers On Southwest Flight Heard Popping
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Passengers On Southwest Flight Heard Popping

0
0
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
now viewing

Passengers On Southwest Flight Heard Popping

ABORTION LAW
now playing

Iowa Lawmakers Approve The Most Restrictive US Abortion Law

TY COBB WHITE HOUSE LAWYER TO RETIRE
now playing

Ty Cobb, Trump's Lawyer In Russia Probe Retiring

plea deal
now playing

Plea Deal Hands Strip Club Shooter 30-Year Prison Sentence

JUAREZ FIRE RECYCLING CENTER SMOKE OVER EL PASO
now playing

Fire In Mexico's Juarez Sends Thick Smoke To El Paso

AERMENICAN COFFIN PROTEST
now playing

Coffin Protest Held In Armenia's Main Square

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson Philadelphia
now playing

Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For $200K Program

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump May 'get involved' In Justice Dept Dispute

savanah georgia c-130 cargo plane crash
now playing

Spokesman Says At Least 5 Killed In Plane Crash

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA
now playing

With Girls Joining The Ranks, Boy Scouts Plan A Name Change

KERRI GREEN ABONDONED KIDS WHEN EVICTED IN HOUSTON
now playing

Police: Woman Left Behind Children Following Eviction

(AP) – Passengers who were onboard a Southwest Airlines jet forced to make a landing when a window cracked say they heard a popping sound.  Those on the flight from Chicago to New Jersey told The Associated Press that passengers moved quickly away from the window after it cracked.   There were no reports of injuries after Flight 957 landed safely in Cleveland Wednesday.

A Southwest Airlines spokeswoman says the plane never lost cabin pressure and the pilots didn’t declare an emergency.  Passengers who were put another flight to Newark said after arriving in New Jersey that the crew handled the situation smoothly.  At least two of the passengers say that after the window damage they thought back to the deadly accident two weeks ago when an engine blew apart and broke a window on another Southwest flight, killing a woman.

No related posts.

Related Posts
ABORTION LAW

Iowa Lawmakers Approve The Most Restrictive US Abortion Law

jsalinas 0
TY COBB WHITE HOUSE LAWYER TO RETIRE

Ty Cobb, Trump’s Lawyer In Russia Probe Retiring

jsalinas 0
plea deal

Plea Deal Hands Strip Club Shooter 30-Year Prison Sentence

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video