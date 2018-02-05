Passengers On Southwest Flight Heard Popping

(AP) – Passengers who were onboard a Southwest Airlines jet forced to make a landing when a window cracked say they heard a popping sound. Those on the flight from Chicago to New Jersey told The Associated Press that passengers moved quickly away from the window after it cracked. There were no reports of injuries after Flight 957 landed safely in Cleveland Wednesday.

A Southwest Airlines spokeswoman says the plane never lost cabin pressure and the pilots didn’t declare an emergency. Passengers who were put another flight to Newark said after arriving in New Jersey that the crew handled the situation smoothly. At least two of the passengers say that after the window damage they thought back to the deadly accident two weeks ago when an engine blew apart and broke a window on another Southwest flight, killing a woman.