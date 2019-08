(Sutherland Springs, TX) — The pastor of a central Texas church hit with a mass shooting is sending words of comfort to El Paso. On Sunday, Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church pastor Frank Pomeroy said it is easier to heal from deep tragedy by practicing solidarity with other victims rather than to succumb to pain.

Pomeroy’s congregation was victimized by a gunman two years ago in an event that claimed 26 lives, including Pomeroy’s 14-year-old daughter.