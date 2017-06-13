Home LOCAL Patriarch Of The Vela Family Dies At 87
He’s being remembered by members of his prominent Valley family as a John Wayne-type figure – full of character and integrity.

Moises Vela Sr.

Moises Vela Sr. has died. The Harlingen native has passed away after a lengthy illness at age 87. Vela established a successful law practice, and later became only the second Hispanic to be elected Cameron County judge.

A rosary for Vela will be held Thursday evening at 7. A funeral Mass will be Friday morning at 10 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Harlingen. And Vela, a Korean War veteran, will be laid to rest at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

